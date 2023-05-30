Residents allowed to return home, evacuation order lifted after Midtown crane collapse: officials

Roughly 1,000 people have been displaced since the crane collapsed at a building under construction last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

The evacuation order has been lifted Tuesday evening -- a little over a week after a crane collapsed in Midtown Atlanta, according to fire officials.

In a letter, the Tens on West Apartments said residents are now allowed to return home.

"Please remember that the building has sat vacant since last Monday, without services, including waste removal," the apartment complex said in part in the letter. "We have scheduled additional cleaning services tomorrow to restore the building to our cleanliness standards."

Roughly 1,000 people were displaced since the crane collapsed at a building under construction last week.

Midtown Atlanta crane collapse | Drone photos 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

More about the Midtown crane collapse

Last week, Capt. Michael Roman with the Atlanta Fire Department said people noticed what appeared to be smoke and called to report a fire. Instead, when firefighters arrived, they noticed that a crane had collapsed, sending dust from the crumbling concrete into the air.

Roman said firefighters found four people with minor injuries. The four people who were injured were all taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty said the crane malfunctioned, "resulting in the counterweights dislodging from the crane and falling to the parking deck below," the statement reads. "First responders arrived quickly to treat four injured workers who were subsequently taken to the hospital."

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials have been investigating the incident.