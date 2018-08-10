ATLANTA – Fear and chaos overtook the A3C Festival on Sunday night after someone yelled they heard gunshots during rapper Lil Wayne’s set. Lil Wayne was the closing act of the A3C Festival Sunday night at the Georgia Freight Depot. Rumors of gunshots made the crowd lose control.

“Wayne, he’s on stage for like, 8 to 9 minutes maybe, and all of a sudden people started fighting in the VIP,” said concertgoer Amir Shaw.

After that, Shaw said people started running and some thought they heard gunshots.

“Someone said, ‘What’s happening?’ I didn’t hear any gunfire,” recounted Hank Samuels, who also went to the A3C Festival. “The barricades were a little lower, so imagine hundreds of people moving at such a fast rate. It’s out of everyone’s control at that point.”

Samuels said concertgoers were “pushing and everyone wanted to get out of there.”

#Mayhem broke out #LilWayne show got cancelled #a3cfestival. Two different fights broke out at the same time one in VIP and one in general admission

When Atlanta Police arrived on scene they found no evidence of gunshots. The event hired off-duty officers from several agencies to handle security.

A3C organizers posted online that there was some sort of altercation and they were trying to determine what happened, but said police confirmed no weapons were involved.

Lil Wayne also tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.

Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018

