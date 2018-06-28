UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested an Upson County Sheriff's Office sergeant in connection with allegedly manhandling a suspect three months ago during an arrest.

Sgt. Kody Kennedy is charged with simple battery and violation of oath of office. He was taken into custody Tuesday and has been on unpaid suspension since March 16.

The GBI said on March 8, Curtis Lamar Perry was stopped for speeding on Barnesville Highway in Upson County. During the traffic stop, Perry allegedly had a suspected methamphetamine smoking pipe.

Authorities said when officers tried to arrest Perry, he took off on foot.

Once handcuffed and in custody, Kennedy allegedly hit Perry with a knee strike and pushed him into a utility pole.

Perry never reported the incident and made no complaint of being injured. The incident was reported by another law enforcement officer present at the time of Perry’s arrest.

The GBI has turned its case file over to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

© 2018 WXIA