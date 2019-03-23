CALHOUN, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration has been called in to investigate after a plane crash in north Georgia.

The crash was reported in a Calhoun field around 3:45 p.m., Saturday according to FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen. Bergen said the plane was an Innovator experimental and amateur-built aircraft.

According to CommuterCraft.com, the Innovator is a two-place, side-by-side carbon fiber kit-aircraft.

Authorities reported to NBC-affiliate WRCB that the crash was fatal. The FAA reported that only the pilot was aboard during the crash.

In addition to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Bureau is also working the accident to determine the cause of the accident.