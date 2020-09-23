Blairsville woman dies after accidental explosion, fire caused by disconnected gas line

The explosion, officials said, happened when the woman and her husband tried to turn on the gas and ignite the kitchen stove. Neighbors pulled them from the fire.

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — An elderly woman has died and four others were hurt after an accidental explosion and fire in Blairsville, Tuesday afternoon.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the explosion happened around 1 p.m. off Vista Circle.

Officials said the explosion involved a camper that was being used by an elderly couple as a permanent residence and was the result of a disconnected propane gas line. The explosion, officials said, happened when the couple tried to turn on the gas and ignite the kitchen stove.

“Because of the explosion, the wife received burns on over 90 percent of her body, and the husband also received very severe burns,” Commissioner King said. “Both were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital. Unfortunately, the wife died overnight.”

Officials said three neighbors tried to rescue the elderly couple from the fire and were also burned, but to a lesser degree. One of those neighbors, officials said, managed to pull the elderly woman from the fire. This primary rescuer was also airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, while the other two neighbors received treatment at a local hospital.

“If it was not for the bravery of these neighbors, both the husband and the wife may not have survived Tuesday’s explosion,” King said.

A preliminary investigation performed by Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigations Unit, the Union County Fire Department, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office indicate that the propane gas company followed all proper procedures and is not at fault. Therefore, they said, the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are not being released at this time as state and local investigators continue to look into this case.

"All the authorities involved ask for prayers for the victims and their loved ones," King added.