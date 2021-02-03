1 arrested after explosives found inside Cobb County home, officials say

As of now, police are not saying much about the investigation, only confirming that there was an arrest made.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been arrested after police said they found explosive materials inside the home.

The situation developed Monday afternoon off Antioch Road, according to a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department.

According to Shenise Barner with Cobb Police, the department's bomb unit responded to the home after after getting reports about the explosive materials inside.

Cobb Police said its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit had been on scene "collecting explosive-related material and making sure the scene is safe." The scene was later cleared just before 5 p.m.

As of now, police are not saying much about the investigation, only confirming that there was an arrest made; they are not releasing that person's name at this time.

11Alive asked for more details about what brought them to the house, but police said they don't have any more information to release.

Kristin Scott, who has lived in the neighborhood for 12 years lived, said the discovery makes her "uneasy." While she said she doesn't know much about the people who lived in the home, she said it's still very surprising.