Watkinsville nonprofit: Miracle league baseball field delayed due to construction

Extra Special People nonprofit creates transformative experiences for those with disabilities and their families.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — It’s batter up for 8-year-old Miguel, practicing his swing as workers behind him build a miracle.

“Miguel always says ‘when is Mateo going to be able to play with me?’ Catalina Londono, Miguel and Mateo's mom, explained. “Because he has all these activities he enjoys, but he doesn’t see his brother being able to do it.”

Five-year-old Mateo has a rare genetic disorder known as SCN2A. The condition means the brothers often can’t join in the same activities.

“Sometimes it's hard, no places can accommodate both at the same time so usually we have to take them separately,” their dad Guillermo said.

But the anticipated Miracle League Field and playground could change that, bringing the brothers together in one accessible space.

“This is where hundreds of home runs will happen,” Extra Special People Executive Director Laura Whitaker said. “Whether you're in a wheel chair, whether you're in a walker.”

The nonprofit, which creates transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, started the project before the pandemic to give kids of all abilities a chance to play baseball.

“We have a dream this spring to put over 700 kids on the field,” Whitaker said. “To put families on the other side of the fence, cheering their families on -- many for the very first time.”

But the opening of the facility may be in jeopardy due to financial setbacks, according to the group. While Whitaker said ESP met its fundraising goal two years ago, the pandemic has led to increased construction costs.

“Of course what happened in 2020 happened all over the world, but what happened here is that it stalled our construction,” she said.

Whitaker said inflation and labor delays have added more than half a million dollars to the original budget so realizing the nonprofit's dream will require community support through fundraising. While the nonprofit is committed to the project, Whitaker said a shortfall could mean having to get a loan which could cut into the nonprofit's scholarships and programming.

Meanwhile, families wait on the sidelines, hopeful the project will pull through.

“With this place that’s designed with them in mind, it's amazing what our family can almost experience for the first time,” Catalina said. It’s a great opportunity for the community, too, and I think it will bring awareness.”