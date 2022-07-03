Man crashes into crowded gas station, injuring multiple people, then shoots self, sheriff says

It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday at the Exxon near Ga. 101 in Paulding County.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man crashed his pickup truck into a crowded gas station Sunday morning before shooting himself in the head, the Paulding County Sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to Al's Exxon in the Rose's Store around 10 a.m. in the Yorkville community in western Paulding County.

Authorities say a man in a GMC pickup truck was traveling southbound on Ga. 101 toward Ga. 120 when it "appears as if the vehicle was purposefully driven off of the roadway," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

They said the truck drove through the sign and struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot along with the gas pumps.

When bystanders went to check the status of the driver, witnesses told deputies that the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head.

The driver was taken to an Atlanta-area hospital where his is in critical condition. His name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

There were multiple people injured at the gas station, however, none appear to be life-threatening, deputies said.