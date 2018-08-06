ATLANTA — Federal officials say a Delta plane making an international flight was forced to turn back to Atlanta after experiencing issues mid-flight.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flight 369 headed to Managua, Nicaragua safely landed back at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 8:15 p.m. after the crew reported a nose wheel steering problem.

Information from flight-tracking website Flight Aware shows that the plane took off from Gate E31 at the airport around 6:30 p.m. It was about two hours into the flight when the issue became apparent and pilots turned the plane around.

A spokesperson for the FAA said the agency would be looking into the incident.

11Alive has reached out to Delta for further information. The company said the are re-accommodating customers on another aircraft.

"The safety of our customers and crews is always our top priority," a spokesperson said.

