Small plane crashes after leaving Roosevelt Memorial Airport

The FAA said two people were on board.

WARM SPRINGS, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a plane crash in Meriwether County on Sunday. 

A pilot and passenger leaving Roosevelt Memorial Airport in Warm Springs crashed after reporting engine trouble. The two landed in the field north of the airport, according to the FAA. 

It happened around 2:15 p.m. The FAA said they were flying a single-engine Piper PA-24.

The FAA is working with the National Transportation Safety Board on the investigation. There is no information about the condition of the two on board.

   

