FAIRBURN, Ga. — Authorities have evacuated a building in Fairburn after a carbon monoxide leak on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the Fairburn Police Department, the carbon monoxide leak happened at 5395 Oakley Industrial Boulevard. That is located nearby several warehouses and distribution centers in the area.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, but the building has been evacuated.