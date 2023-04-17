Fairburn street closes after robbery suspect knocks out telephone pole during police chase, officers say

The man was initially wanted for armed robbery, but things escalated after he tried to speed away from police.

FAIRBURN, Ga. — One man was arrested after Fairburn Police said he damaged a police car and wiped out a telephone pole during an overnight chase.

The man was initially wanted for armed robbery, but things escalated after he tried to speed away from police, according to a post from the department's Facebook page.

The man then led police on a chase which ended after he crashed into an telephone pole, flipping a vehicle in the process. In addition to the damage caused along Washington Street, police said the man also hit a patrol car.

Police said most of the power has been restored. Currently, Washington Street near W Campbellton Street is closed while crews work on repairs.