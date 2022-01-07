Faith leaders call for change after Subway shooting

Representatives from the community and churches near the Subway discussed the importance of supporting the restaurant and curbing violence.

ATLANTA — Almost a week after a shooting at the Subway on Northside Drive, faith leaders from churches surrounding the area where the business is located made a call for peace and action.

A customer, the owner said, who was upset about an order shot two people who worked at the shop, Brittany Macon and Jada Statum. Macon was killed and Statum was taken to the hospital for her injuries, according to authorities.

The Subway has been closed since the incident. At a press conference Friday afternoon, the owners acknowledged they were unsure if they were going to reopen.

"We have had some impact but you know it’s difficult to run a business in this neighborhood," Willie Glenn said.

Genn explained the Subway had been opened for 12 years and remained so even when other violent incidents at the shop and in the surrounding area threatened the future of the business.

During the pandemic, the store remained open, even while the owners struggled to make ends meet, so their staff could continue working.

Faith leaders from around Metro Atlanta are coming together today to call for peace and action against gun violence in the wake of the shooting at the subway on Northside Drive on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DlcrbDD3ZY — Karys Belger (@KarysBelger) July 1, 2022

Rev. Dr. Joseph Evans, the Interim Pastor at Friendship Baptist Church explained it was the duty of the churches in the area to lead in order to make sure resources remain in the community.

"We must address trauma politically economically morally psychologically and spiritually," he told the crowd.

Evans pledged to support the shop by having his church purchase food from there and urged other community leaders present to do the same.

Other pastors who were present discussed the need to address violence in the area and pour in more resources in order to keep the community thriving. Rev. Dr. Gregory Eason Sr. explained it was part of a bigger-picture approach to preventing further instances of violence.