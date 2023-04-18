Fake grenade donated to Goodwill in Fayetteville, police say

Officers were initially called about a “potential threat” at the store, which is off Interstate 85 in Aus Uptown Square, according to Google Maps.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Several Fayetteville Police Officers were spotted at Goodwill after a fake grenade was donated to the store.

Officers were initially called about a “potential threat” at the store, which is off Interstate 85 in Aus Uptown Square, according to Google Maps.

When officers arrived, they determined that there was not an actual bomb threat or grenade. Fayetteville Police said a fake grenade was donated to the store.

