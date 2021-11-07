Atlanta Falcons let go of Barkevious Mingo following charge of indecency with child

The announcement from the organization came shortly after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons announced the official termination of free agent Barkevious Mingo on Sunday following charges of indecency with a child.

The announcement from the football organization came shortly after 12 a.m. on Sunday. In a tweet, the team confirmed they cut Mingo, a linebacker, after his arrest in Texas on Thursday.

Mingo was taken into custody for one count of indecency with a child involving sexual contact. Officials said Mingo turned himself in on his own in consultation with his attorney.

Due to the nature of the charges and the age of the victim, the police department said it will not be releasing any additional information at this time.

The linebacker was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Mingo had just signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in March.

He began his NFL career in 2013 as the 6th overall draft pick for the Browns.