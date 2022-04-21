Falcons star claims he was denied service at Buckhead restaurant over dress code

He took to Instagram to voice his frustration.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett said he was denied service at an Atlanta restaurant over the way we was dressed Wednesday.

The defensive end took to Instagram to voice his frustration.

In his post, he noted he was about to have dinner at the Buckhead restaurant Le Bilboquet Atlanta, which just las year found itself in controversy over a similar incident where Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins was turned away as well.

Jarrett, like Wilkins, said he was turned away because he was "not dressed properly."

On Instagram, the pro athlete showed off his attire for the evening; a bright green Gucci suit, Offshore watch, and "iced double tennis chain with an Ankh." He followed by noting the apparent dress of other patrons, who he said were simply wearing Nike sweat suits and t-shirts - they can slightly be seen in the photo background as he points out.

Local restaurants facing criticism for turning away patrons - often people of color - because of dress code continues to be an ongoing issue in metro Atlanta.

Just last week, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms claims she was turned away from a restaurant.