Fall in north Georgia | Where to pick apples, find pumpkins and corn mazes

Here's a list of several activities this fall.
Credit: Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — Sept. 23 marks the first day of fall, and with that comes another season of amazing autumn activities for everyone in north Georgia. 

Here's a list of several activities this fall: 

Go Apple Picking

Hillcrest Orchards

Join the Apple Pickin' Jubilee on weekends in September and October for music, food, and apple picking. Enjoy pig races, mazes, rides, and more for all ages. More here.

Red Apple Barn 

Visit Red Apple Barn in North Georgia to pick apples, pumpkins, and flowers and enjoy games and swings. U-Pick on weekends in September and October, with tractor rides and tours to the apple orchard. Call ahead for group tours. More here.

B.J. Reece Orchards

Join us on the weekends for a farm adventure! Enjoy apple cannons, wagon rides, petting farms, cow milking, jumping pillows, cow trains, pig races, and pony rides. Available Saturdays and Sundays for u-pick. Daily access to slide, corn box, duck races, and petting farm from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More here.

Credit: AP
An apple picker picks new varieties of apple at the Cornell University Fruit and Vegetable Research Farm in Geneva, N.Y., Monday, Sept. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Heather Ainsworth)

Head to the Pumpkin Patches 

Wargo’s Pumpkin Patch

Visit this pumpkin patch in Grantville from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5 for pumpkin shopping, hayrides, fall photos, crafts, and boiled peanuts. More here. 

Washington Farms

Pumpkin patch, corn maze, sunflower fields, petting zoo, cow train, and jumping pillows from Sept. 23 to Nov. 5. More here. 

Randy’s Pumpkin Patch

A trackless train, bunny petting zoo, haunted house, inflatable corn maze, pony rides, bounce houses, concessions, and a variety of pumpkins will be available for purchase at Lawrenceville's opening on Sept. 20. More here. 

Credit: Romolo Tavani - stock.adobe.com

Make it through Corn Mazes 

Buford Corn Maze

Come to Buford from Sept. 2 to Nov. 12 for various fall activities, such as a corn maze, the Kid's 'CORN'er, hayrides, pony rides, the Haunted Forest, and the chance to see farm animals! More here.

Uncle Shuck’s Corn Maze

From Sept. 16 to Nov. 12, visit Dawsonville for pumpkin patch walking, a 15-acre corn maze, Tire Mountain playtime, corn cannon launching, and more. Learn more here.

Mitcham Farm

At Colonel Cobb's seven-acre corn maze in Oxford, visitors can enjoy hayrides, pumpkin picking, interactions with farm animals, pedal karts, and a cow train. The maze opens on Sept. 23. More here.

Credit: Ben / stock.adobe.com

   

