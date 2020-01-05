Fallen Smyrna officer to be memorialized at Braves stadium today

The funeral for Christopher Eric Ewing is set to begin at 11 a.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna Police officer killed by a DUI driver will be memorialized at Truist Park this morning by his fellow officers.

Ewing, 34, was killed by a DUI driver on South Cobb Drive, just after 11 p.m. on April 20, Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett said. He was a 2-year veteran of the department, a husband and father to three children and previously served in the United States Air Force.

The funeral will only be open to public safety personnel.

Attendees will be required to wear masks, get their temperature checked, sit two seats apart from one another and leave every other row open at the stadium.

The funeral service will be streamed here online and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett said Ewing worked nights in the Uniform Patrol Division and had recently received a lifesaving award. He applied to be on the DUI task force not too long ago.

Having served in the U.S. Air Force, Ewing was currently serving in the reserves.

Bennett said he was an employee any police chief would want to have. He said he had a "very, very bright future."

He said he was at the hospital when Ewing's family arrived and that it was "devastating."

"You can't put it into words," he said.