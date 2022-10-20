Six families displaced after apartment fire in southwest Atlanta

This happened at the Aspen Court apartment complex on Stanton Drive.

ATLANTA — Crews are working to learn what led to an apartment fire overnight Thursday that has left multiple families displaced in southwest Atlanta.

The fire tore through the Aspen Court apartment complex on Stanton Drive, leaving six families without a place to stay.

Fire crews said everyone thankfully made it out safely and 11Alive has learned the Red Cross is providing assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.