'I want to keep their memory alive': Families remember Washington County teen couple killed in 2021

Destiney Hope Kight and Charles Garrett were killed at their home in Washington County on April 23, 2021.

OCONEE, Ga. — Two families in Washington County came together Saturday to remember the lives of teen couple Destiney Hope Kight and Charles Garrett. The pair were killed at their home in Washington County on April 23, 2021.

Both families held a memorial bike ride and fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship fund in their name.

"I don't want it to be all negative. I don't want it to be all sad. I want to keep their memory alive," said Tosha Newsome.

She says the last year has been hard after she lost her daughter and Garrett. She says the event is what they would've wanted.

"It's a way to honor them. Keep their name alive. They were big on family and friends and motorcycles, so what better way to honor them than doing something they love," said Newsome.

Destiney's sister, Madison, helped choose the two students from Johnson County who will get the scholarship. She says she misses her sister everyday.

"Me and my sister were really close. We talked everyday. I talked to her the day she died. There wasn't a day I didn't go without talking to my sister, so that's a very big adjustment," said Madison.

Newsome says the money raised will not only go towards the scholarship, but to another family who may lose someone like she lost Kight and Garrett.

"I would like to be able to help them go through that," said Newsome.

The first scholarship will be given out to two students at Johnson County High School on May 3.