PANAMA CITY BEACH, Ga. — Family of a man who drowned at Panama City Beach over the weekend says he was trying to save a child before he went over.

Officials say 21-year-old Tony Jackson died Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. near the M.B. Miller County Pier. Red surf flags were flying at the time of the incident.

Witness told police Jackson was swimming in the Gulf when he was caught by a big wave and onlookers lost sight of him. After a two-hour search, officials found Jackson's body about a half mile east of the pier.

But Muhammad Quasim, a friend of Jackson, told 11Alive that the 21-year-old dove in to help the child before a wave crashed over him, causing him to drown.

PREVIOUS | Two Georgia men drowned over the weekend in Panama City Beach.

The last Facebook post from the 21-year-old was of his location at the beach. Comments under the post offer prayers for his family and for him to rest in peace.

Family is now trying to raise money to bring Jackson back home to Georgia to bury, and has created a GoFundMe account to help with those expenses.

11Alive's Joe Floccari spoke to Jackson's family, who was heartbroken over the news.

"The way he had to go out, it hurt me," Tony's brother said. "Like, I didn't believe it. It hurt me."

He said he was listening to music through headphones when he hear his mother screaming, saying Tony, nicknamed '"Boogie" had died.

That's when it hit him, "I think my brother's gone."

PHOTOS | Tony Jackson

Photos: Tony Jackson

Tony's mother Latanisha told 11Alive Tony was the type of person that would do anything for anybody, and his brother called him "the definition of a real man... at 21-years-old."

"He didn't put himself first. He put everybody above himself," she said.

Latanisha told 11Alive Tony had plans to join the military in August, but put those plans on pause to take on a full-time job to help some of his siblings out financially. He had gone on vacation to take a break between the two, and that's when tragedy hit.

Latanisa said it hurt deeply to know he had died, but when she heard how he died – saving the life of someone else – she wasn't at all surprised.

"It was hard for me when I first got the news because I was in disbelief," she acknowledged. "It hurt, but he showed who he was. That was the kind of person that he was."

And when people ask if she thinks her son is a hero, she agreed and said, "He left this earth saving someone else's child... That's how we'll always remember him."

© 2018 WXIA