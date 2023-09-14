Family accuses funeral home of holding their son's body hostage

Dareese Ellis’ family said they felt like they were retaliated against when they decided to change funeral homes after being given an ultimatum.

DECATUR, Ga. — The family of a man recently shot and killed outside a motel in Peachtree Corners is accusing a funeral home in Decatur of holding their son’s body hostage.

Dareese Ellis, 28, of Peachtree Corners, was killed outside the Hometown Studios off Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Gwinnett County Police Department charged Jay Crump, 21, of Peachtree Corners with Felony Murder.

His mother, Denise Ellis, remembers vividly the last words her son spoke to her that Tuesday.

“Mom, I love you and I’ll see you when you come home,” she said.

A few minutes later, police said her son was gunned down outside the motel on the walkway. While dealing with the worst thing to happen to any parent, the loss of a child, Ellis’ family said they felt like they were retaliated against when they decided to change funeral homes after being given an ultimatum.

“You know, it’s bad enough to deal with this, deal with a loss, then well, the way I look at it, you’re holding the body hostage in a way,” Michael Williams, Ellis’s stepfather, said.

The family said Rucker Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur would push the funeral back because the insurance payment hadn’t yet been made to the funeral home. They claim the funeral home was giving them a deadline of Tuesday at Noon to come up with the money, or the funeral would be canceled.

Ellis admitted they could not pay for the funeral out of pocket.

“We are just waiting on our job to send a packet over the MetLife, but you tell me you’re not going to lay my son to rest,” Williams said.

At the last minute this week, someone in the community contacted the family and put them in touch with Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes. Crowell agreed to help the family out and help them with the visitation that was already scheduled for Wednesday night and the funeral on Thursday. However, the family said when they notified Rucker Shelton's funeral, they were informed they had to pay $575 before releasing his body.

“I never knew someone would charge you to sit and talk with them," Ellis said, "then you have to pay them because you have no choice because they have your kids’ body."

She said they found the money to pay nearly $600 but felt wrong, considering they had just lost their son in such a tragic way.

11Alive contacted Rucker Shelton Funeral Home, who confirmed they charged the family a $375 removal fee and a $200 consultation fee. When asked if they could provide a price sheet showing those charges to the families up front, they said over the phone, “No.”



On Wednesday afternoon, 11Alive’s Cody Alcorn tried to reach the funeral home director but was told he left for the day. Alcorn provided his cell phone number and asked if it could be passed along for the director to share a statement or provide his side of the situation; as of late Wednesday night, he’d not reached out.