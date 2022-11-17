1 year later: Families of young Acworth couple killed in their home call for justice

The families of Amber and Justin Hicks said this has been a hard year for them, coming to terms with what happened while bracing for the suspect to go on trial.

ACWORTH, Ga. — The families of Amber and Justin Hicks are calling for justice one year after the Acworth couple was killed in their home – with their 2-year-old inside.

Their families said this has been a really hard year for them – coming to terms with what happened while bracing for the suspect to go on trial.

Matthew Lanz, the Hicks' neighbor, has been charged with the couple’s murder but their families said the build-up to his trial has been painful.

Amber Hicks' cousin Trevor Barnett said he loved listening to her sing.

"She sang like an angel. The girl could sing, it was amazing," he said. "She had probably the biggest heart of any person I've ever met."

Amber and her husband Justin met as kids. Barnett said Justin always fit right into their family.

"Justin was a big guy, a big teddy bear! He was a loving father, he served his community, a good Christian man, and he loves his little boy," he said.

Their little boy was just 2 years old when Amber and Justin were killed inside their home last year. Thankfully, their son was spared and now lives with their family members. They just celebrated his 3rd birthday.

"I'm not sure we could ever give him enough love, or do enough for him for what he's going to have to go through," Barnett said.

Barnett added their families have come together to support Amber and Justin's precious boy and each other as they prepare for Lanz to stand trial in connection to their deaths.

"Emotionally, very difficult. For the grandparents, for the cousins that were so close to Amber and Justin," Barnett said. "It will be like reliving it over and over and over. And given that it was such a heinous crime, I believe it's probably going to be devastating."

Barnett said there have been frustrations as the case drags on, a year now, after their deaths.

"I hope that they can look him in the face, see justice served, and ultimately forgive him," Barnett said.