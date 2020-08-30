x
Woman killed in hotel shooting daughter of former Three 6 Mafia rapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News has learned the woman killed in a hotel shooting Friday night is the daughter of former Memphis rapper, Crunchy Black, of the group Three 6 Mafia. 

Investigators say the woman, Ashley Richardson,  along with an unidentified man, were found dead outside the Fairview Inn and Suites on American Way in Southeast Memphis. Police are keeping tight-lipped about a suspect in the case.

While police have not yet confirmed Richardson’s identity, Rapper Juicy J is one of many on social media who have posted condolences to Black about her death. 

Rapper Darnell Black, better known as Crunchy Black, left the group Three 6 Mafia back 2006. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Me police at 901-528-CASH.

 