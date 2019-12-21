BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett County Fire Investigators are still trying to learn what ignited a fire inside a Buford home late Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Moreno Street NE just after 11 p.m., Friday after a caller reported smoke and flames coming from windows in the back of the home.

Crews arrived to find a one-story home with fire and smoke pluming from windows on all sides of the home.

As additional crews arrived, firefighters were able to surround the home and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. After getting the fire under control, crews were able to enter the home and continue their investigation.

Investigators were told no one was inside the home at the time of the blaze, however they did locate a dog while searching the attic.

The inside of the home suffered heavy damage including a partial collapse of the floor into the crawl space. No injuries reported at the scene.

Fire Investigators believe the fire started near the center of the home and appears to be tied to an electrical malfunction.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting