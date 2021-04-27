Families of victims in fiery Gwinnett crash cope with painful loss

The van was carrying 16 people from the sober living facility “We are Living Proof” to a treatment recovery meeting.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The family and friends of six women killed in a fiery van crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County are remembering their loved ones and the promise they had for a second start.

The van was carrying sixteen people from the sober living facility “We are Living Proof” to a treatment recovery meeting – six of the passengers died, including Alishia Carroll.

Her family said the 34-year-old mother of four had just made the decision to get help for her addiction problems. Saturday would have been her first treatment recovery meeting.

"She was finally trying to get good for herself and good for kids and God just wanted to take her home," said Carroll's oldest child, Kylie Mitchell.

Mitchell said she turns 18 next week, but she was forced into adulthood a week early.

"I think my birthday’s gonna be really hard because I won’t have my mama with me," said Mitchell.

Tamika Gooden thought it must have been a joke when she was awakened in the middle of the night on April 24. She was told "rest in peace" messages were pouring into her younger sister's Facebook page.

She thought she was dreaming until hours later when she received confirmation from the police.

Her sister, 38-year-old, Normisha Monroe, known as "Mimi" among family, died in the crash near the I-85 and I-985 split in Gwinnet County Saturday.

Her death comes during the same month she lost both her parents three years ago and just shy of her 39th birthday.

Gooden said she is numb as she remembers her sister, six years her junior, who she called her first best friend.

"We just did everything together and I always protected her and I just feel horrible because I feel like I wasn’t there to protect her," said Gooden.

Monroe had lived at the facility for two years where she made an impression on everyone she met. Friends who came to know her as "Normi" described her as the life of the party, bubbly and funny.

"She was a mascot for our community at 'We are Living Proof'," said Felecia Cheese, Monroe's best friend. "I don’t think she realized how many people’s lives she really touched."

Adding to her joy, Monroe was close to 18 months of sobriety, she recently got a new job and was baptized two months ago.

In a Facebook post, Monday, "We are Living Proof" said:

"We deeply saddened by the lives lost in Saturday evening's tragic accident. We ask that you join us in prayer for the families and loved ones of the ladies we lost as well as the survivors."