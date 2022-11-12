'Grief, shock, anger' | Family, friends hold vigil for Eleanor Bowles day after she was stabbed to death at her gated Buckhead home

Dozens of community members showed up to support Eleanor's loved ones.

ATLANTA — A vigil was held Sunday night to remember Eleanor Bowles right outside of her Buckhead home. Dozens of community members showed up in support, and to push for change, including her two sons: David and Michael.

The 77-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday when police believed she approached someone trying to steal her Lexus SUV.

Michael, who was coming home for the holidays to visit his mother, found her slain in the garage.

"I was on my way to visit her for the holidays and got to her just a few hours too late," Michael mentioned during the vigil. "Finding her like that is something that will be with me forever."

Sunday rained all day, but it stopped minutes prior to the vigil. That's when dozens of community members were able to gather outside of her home, each one holding candles.

Michael began the vigil by talking about how much his mother meant to him.

"My mom was the North Star in my world," he started. "She was a beautiful soul, and she taught me how to approach the world with empathy."

He added that finding his mom the way he did is something that will never leave him and that what happened to her was "her worst nightmare."

He went on to say that he hopes this horrific tragedy sparks change.

"I’m committed to getting the word out about this outrageous tragedy," he said. "I want everyone to understand that none of us are really safe and if it can happen to mom, it can happen to anyone. I hope that enough people hear this awful story and understand this and then maybe we can all collectively effectuate some change in this messed up world. I will carry that mission with me forever for mom."

David continued, by talking about Eleanor's love for family.

"I know that my mother loved her grandchildren very much – loved Michael and me very much. She was a wonderful, kind, generous woman," he said.

Then, he explained that the last 24 hours have been "a blur" to his family.

"Complete range of emotions. Grief of course, shock. Anger. But our world was really turned upside down. And really for no good reason, just a senseless act," he added.

Both sons thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

"I’m looking around here at this crowd and it makes us feel really good about the community that was around my mother," David added.

Eleanor - or Ellen as her loved ones called her - had two granddaughters, too. She loved animals - especially her golden retriever - and was the treasurer of the "Poppy Garden Club" for years.

Her friend of 20 years, Annette Loper, says she was a devoted member of the club.

"She is one of the most wonderful people you could ask for, devoted to her sons and granddaughters," Annette said. "At our club she was treasurer for several years and went above the call of duty."

She also described her as stylish, and described her surprise when she found out Ellen was 77-years-old.

"She was the most young person that I even think I know," she said. "I was shocked to see her age in the media because I would’ve put her at least 10 years [younger], maybe less. She was a fantastic friend to us all, devoted to our club and we love her very, very much."

Annette added that Ellen lived inside the Buckhead gated community to stay safe.

"I think that we are in a real crisis with safety. This is certainly an example of it," she said. "I know from being a friend of Ellen's for 20 years, she was here to be safe. The gated community... she felt truly safe here."

She said the whole community wants to come together to support her family, especially Michael.

"We are really sad," she said. "We are particularly concerned about Michael, her son that found her. That’s a great concern for us. We’re coming together as a group and we’re going to figure out what we can do to support him the most and support her family."

She believes justice will be served.

Atlanta Police officers said the investigation is early, but have recovered her vehicle and want to speak to a person of interest who was seen near the SUV.

"This is not a way a family should have to spend their holiday season -- mourning and grieving the death of a loved one," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

There is an online fundraiser for Ellen. Money raised from the fundraiser will go to an organization she loved -- The Atlanta Humane Society.

They also said they hope to raise awareness to stop crime in Atlanta.

"It is unbelievable that crimes like this continue to happen in Atlanta, and it must stop," the fundraising page said. "Please send any donation that you feel appropriate to honor her memory and raise awareness against horrific crimes like these in the future. Her family have made it their mission to prosecute those responsible and ensure that the people of Atlanta can feel safe in their homes."