Family grieves over 'senseless' death of son in Gwinnett County double shooting

Jerrett Mitchell, 22, was found dead on Friday in the doorway of Discover Wings, a local restaurant in Norcross.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of 22-year-old Jerrett Mitchell said Gwinnett County Police confirmed over the weekend a warrant has been issued for their son’s accused killer. However, the alleged shooter has not been apprehended as of late Monday night.

Dekenya and Jefferey Mitchell said their son was out shopping for an outfit on Friday afternoon for his upcoming birthday along with a friend at Three Points. Jerrett’s birthday is May 14, which is also Mother’s Day. He was one of six siblings.

Jefferey said his son called him on FaceTime just after 5 p.m. on Friday to show him some shoes he’d bought himself. He said Jerrett and his friend were going to stop and grab some food, and then be on his way home.

The two stopped at Discover Wings off Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Norcross around 6 p.m. Dekenya said it’s their understanding one of Jerrett’s former classmates, who had some "beef" with her son several years ago was also in the restaurant. She said after talking with Jerrett’s friend, who was with him, they had no idea this young man was also at the restaurant.

“He (the alleged shooter) just felt like this is my opportunity to take his life and he did take his life for no reason,” she said.

Gwinnett County Police said Jerrett was shot inside the restaurant. His friend was also hit. The shooter was seen running off. Initially, police said witnesses saw two people running from the shooting.

Dekenya said when she got the call on Friday night that her son was shot, she raced to the hospital. However, she found herself waiting for quite some time until someone came out to update her. It just wasn’t about her son. Dekenya said she told them, “I’m glad he’s going to be okay, but that’s not my baby. 'Where is my son?'”

She said they then took her to another room-- where they waited. She said a detective eventually came in the room, asked their names, her son’s name and then broke the news that he wasn’t okay.

“He said unfortunately your son is deceased, and that’s all I remember because literally my heart dropped, I’m sitting here waiting on my baby to come and he’s gone,” she said.

Dekenya described the whole thing as "senseless."

“You hurt us so bad. You took away my kid’s brother, you took away their big brother. They loved Jerrett so much,” she explained.

Jefferey said his son was loved by everyone. He said Jerrett was just waiting for his break. He was an aspiring rapper. He launched his own clothing line. Jefferey and his wife said their son was a homebody.

“Because I cooked, he made sure he didn’t leave the house. He also had his little sister and brother at home. He helped out with them,” Dekenya said.

It was Jerrett’s appetite that put him in the right place at the wrong time.

“I’m not okay, he (the alleged shooter) hurt me. He hurt us, we wake up crying,” Dekenya said.

As of late Monday night, police haven’t publicly identified any suspect in the homicide. Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call Gwinnett County Police or Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.