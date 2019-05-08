PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A family in anguish.

First - hearing that police had found the body of their son and brother, 34-year-old Michael Tolbert, behind a small shopping mall in Peachtree City over the weekend. Then, late Monday afternoon, police telling them Tolbert had been shot to death.

It was early Saturday morning when police found Tolbert's body outside the back of the Wisdom Pointe Shopping Center on Ga. Hwy 74 North in Peachtree City. Monday afternoon, Peachtree City Police confirmed that Michael Tolbert had been killed by a gunshot wound to the torso.

"We are actively investigating a number of leads just from different people that knew him, people who had last seen him, people in the area," said Peachtree City Police Lt. Matt Myers, the Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division.

"We have a lot of different people to talk to. So, the investigation is still very active and ongoing," he said.

Lt. Myers said police are questioning a man who they say fired several gunshots in the neighborhood early Friday morning, but they don't know yet if he is connected to Tolbert's death.

Tolbert's sister, Sonia Barber posted about her brother on Facebook.

"This is so unreal," she posted. "I'm missing you already, bro."

Barber spoke with 11Alive Monday afternoon, saying she wants everyone to know about Michael.

"He loved cooking, and he was very great at it. He was very humble. He had a kind spirit," she said. "He was just a nice person to be around - and it was a blessing to have him as my brother."

Barber, who spoke with 11Alive from her home in Clayton County, said Tolbert and their mother had just moved together to Peachtree City. But a few days before Tolbert was killed, Barber said he disappeared.

She said the family filed a missing persons report at about the same time police discovered his body.

"I'm praying ... that's where I'm at," she said. "I know whatever is in the dark is going to come to the light, and that I'm just praying for justice, and that it will be served soon."

Peachtree City Police continue to investigate, looking through surveillance videos, trying to find all the answers for a family in anguish.

MORE HEADLINES |

Man who sent pipe bombs to Dems sentenced to 20 years

Recent mass shootings prompt 'active shooter' presentations by metro Atlanta police departments

Man who planned botched armed robbery plot that left one person dead gets life sentence

Atlanta police officer killed in single-vehicle crash







