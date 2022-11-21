'He had big dreams for a future that were cut short' | Family of 18-year-old killed in Kroger parking lot mourn his death

The young man's family said his friend, who he had a recent falling out with, is the one now charged with his murder.

CONYERS, Ga. — The family of 18-year-old Nikeem "Snoop" Hargrove are remembering the young man who died after being shot and killed in a Henry County Kroger parking lot Friday night.

They said his friend, who he had a recent falling out with, is the one now charged with his murder.

“He had big dreams for a future that were cut short," Lecretia Flowers, Hargrove's grandmother said.

Lecretia Flowers received a horrific call Friday night about her grandson's life coming to an end in the Ellenwood Kroger's parking lot.

“It hurts that I won't see him grow up to be the man that he had become," Flowers said. "I won't see him get married. I won't see if he ever has kids, so it's devastating as a grandmother.”

18-year-old Nikeem Hargrove had a bright future ahead of him.

Hargrove's three siblings are also coming to terms with his sudden death.

“We’ll never get to hear his voice again. Me being the older sister. I was the mom. He was my baby," Nikirah Kennedy said.

Nikirah Kennedy, Hargrove's oldest sister, said he wanted to be a real estate agent and was preparing to take the test for his license in two weeks.

“He was the youngest in his class," Kennedy said. "He was still in high school while he was taking the real estate class.”

“Nice. Humble. Genuine. Caring. Intelligent.”

Nikeem's brother described that despite the senseless and tragic loss of life, their brotherhood will last forever.

“He’s never not going to be my little brother," Nikoby Ferguson said. "He’s always my little brother. He’s always going to be with me. I just hate that he had to come to such a tragic end."

Henry County Police have charged 18-year-old Omarion Thomas with murder.

“We want him to pay for what he has done because it is not fair to us that we will never see him again," Flowers said.

. @HenryCoPolice have charged this man, 18-year-old Omarion Thomas, with murder in connection to Nikeem Hargrove's death.

Hargrove's family reflects on how they want him to be remembered as they prepare to bury the young man with so much promise.

“He was nice, humble, and genuine," Ferguson said.

Flowers also described her grandson as caring and intelligent.

The family has started this GoFundMe page to pay for Hargrove's funeral.