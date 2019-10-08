DACULA, Ga. — A family of four was displaced by a house fire early Saturday morning in Dacula.

Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a call of the house fire in the 1800 block of Nichols Landing Way in Dacula early Saturday morning.

When they arrived at about 3:35 a.m., they discovered heavy flames coming through the roof of the single-story wood-frame home.

Firefighters deployed attack hoses and entered the home to battle the blaze and conduct a primary search of the house. A few moments later, the interior crews quickly backed out when part of the roof and rear wall collapsed.

Fire crews used water from an aerial ladder pipe and hand lines to bring the blaze under control and to protect nearby structures.

According to Gwinnett Fire officials, the blaze caused heavy damage to the home and its contents. Radiant heat from the blaze caused some damage to the vinyl siding on two adjacent homes. The firefighters were able to prevent flames from spreading inside those neighboring homes.

The homeowner told firefighters they were awakened by the smell of smoke and saw the fire burning around the chimney at the back of the home.

The fire investigator said the blaze appears to have been accidental and may have been sparked by a fire pit on the rear patio. An occupant of the house said that that the fire pit had been used earlier in the evening, but was believed to have been extinguished before the family retired for the evening.

Flames had already spread to the attic by way of the exterior wall before smoke entered the house. The smoke alarms sounded as the family was exiting the house. All four members of the family -- two adults and two children -- escaped the house unharmed and were able to call 911 once they got out of the house.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary assistance for the displaced family.

