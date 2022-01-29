Fire rips through Lithonia home, leaving family of 5 displaced

Fire crews said everyone got out the house safely.

LITHONIA, Ga. — A family of five is displaced after a fire ripped through their Lithonia home on Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Fire Department, the call came in just after 6 a.m. about a home on Tiffany Lane. That is located just north of U.S. Highway 285.

The fire department said when crews arrived, they could already see flames ripping through the home.

An official on the scene said it appears the fire started outside the home on the front porch.