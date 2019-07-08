DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a little boy hit and killed by a car Monday night is now planning his funeral.

Police said 2-year-old Logan Lewis was hit by a car around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Austin Oaks Apartments off Glenwood Road. Police said a vehicle was leaving the complex when the toddler wandered into the road. Family said online he was playing with his siblings before the accident.

First responders rushed the little boy to the hospital with severe injuries, but he later died.

PREVIOUS: 2-year-old dies after being hit by car in DeKalb

"He was so full of life and a very joyful baby boy," the boy's aunt wrote on a GoFundMe campaign she organized to help raise money for the boy's funeral.

"WE LOVE YOU LOGAN!!" she added.

Photos: 2-year-old Logan Lewis 2-year-old Logan Lewis was killed when he was hit by a car leaving a DeKalb County apartment complex. 2-year-old Logan Lewis was killed when he was hit by a car leaving a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Police are still working the case. They said the driver of the car - a woman - did stay at the scene. 11Alive also asked about where the child's parents were when the accident happened - police said that is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES

Hall County deputies honor fallen brother with escort for his son on first day of school

More than a half-million free meals will be available for Atlanta Public Schools students every week

DeKalb Police identify suspect, 3 victims in suspected murder-suicide