Family of homeowner killed in South Fulton arson fire that left 4 dead in disbelief it was intentional

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton house fire that killed four people, including the homeowner during a blaze back in October has now been ruled an arson, according to the City of South Fulton fire marshal.

They have more than one person of interest and are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

The homeowner's cousin, Gilda, tells 11Alive she's still in disbelief the fire is now ruled an arson. She said Mark Owens, who owned the home and died in the fire, wanted to help everyone in his path.

Some family members thought the massive fire, which broke out along Oswego Trail on Oct. 19, was caused by an electrical issue, but they now know it was not a mishap.

“We find no accidental electrical event that could have caused this fire, and we’re now investigating this as an intentionally-set fire," City of South Fulton Fire Marshal Donna Dingler said.

Gilda, who's a first cousin of the homeowner, said she's still in shock to hear someone set the fire on purpose.

“When we got this news today, we’re all devastated," Gilda said. “If this was intentional, someone has to pay. Someone has to pay for taking away such a wonderful soul."

The fire took the lives of seven-year-old Hailey Harris, her grandmother Tanya Harris, homeowner Mark Owens, and his girlfriend Tasha. Three of the four victims are related.

“Mark was such a wonderful person. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone," Gilda said. "I’ll say it now, and I’ll always say it. I’ve never met anyone like him. I’ll probably never meet anyone like him again.”

Owens' family describes him as a hard worker who always had several jobs to support his family.

“Christmas was his favorite time of the year, so the sadness is real," Gilda said.

It's a reality the family is still coming to terms with as they wish they could see Owens' bright smile once again.

“We’re learning on each other. We have a large family. Everybody loved Mark. He was like the light of the family," Gilda said.

