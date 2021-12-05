Family of man who died in 2019 days after being tased 15 times speaks

Brother of Fernando Rodriguez says the 24-year-old could 'light up the dark with his smile'.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It's been two years since 24-year-old Fernando Octavio Rodriguez died at a hospital after he was allegedly tased by police 15 times. His family is now speaking out for the first time.

His brother, Octavius Rodriguez, said Fernando was the oldest of three boys, and could light up the dark with his smile.

“He was a very outgoing person, he was a lovely, lovely soul," Octavius Rodriguez.

Octavius said he's watched the officer's bodycam video from the night of September 20 hundreds of times and it still impacts him the same way.

“I get out of control," he said.

According to a federal lawsuit, Rodriguez was found naked, walking down a road in Henry County in 2019, after his family said he had attended a music festival.

Officers with the Hampton Police Department and Henry County Police Department responded.

In the video, given to 11Alive by an attorney representing the family, Fernando Rodriguez can be seen turning and say something – but the audio is cut out. He continued to walk away, and is then is tased as officers ordered him to roll over.

His family said officers made jokes before realizing he had stopped breathing.

“It felt horrible," his brother said. "Knowing that my brother needed help and was crying."

Fernando was taken to a hospital and died two days later. The family's attorney said the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide as a result of asphyxia. The family has now filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Hampton and the Henry County Police Department.

“In the video – you can see that these officers recognize he’s no longer breathing. Instead of getting off of him and rendering medical aid – they continue to pin him to the ground," explains Jess Johnson, an attorney representing Fernando Rodriguez’s family.

The lawsuit alleges police violated their loved one's rights and wrongfully caused his death. The officers involved are now under a criminal investigation by the Henry County District Attorney's Office.

The family's attorney said that they haven't received any medical reports to indicate that he was under the influence of a drug. His family said he has no history of mental illness.