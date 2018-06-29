ATLANTA — The family of the man who was found dead inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park Tuesday night have released a statement, writing that they are "shocked and saddened" by their loss.

It was around 3 p.m. Tuesday as coworkers set up for the evening's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds that they discovered the body of 48-year-old Todd Keeling inside the cooler. Officials and family told 11Alive the Minnesota man was working overnight to install a new patented beer tap – one he invented that dispensed beer faster and with less foam – at the ballpark before he died.

In a statement, family said they were deeply saddened by the loss of Keeling.

"He made everyone smile wherever he went," his wife Kelly said. "He had a big heart and loved his children and wife more than anything in this world. We are hopeful that our family’s wish for privacy during this horrible time can be respected."

ORIGINAL STORY | Man found dead inside beer cooler at SunTrust Park

In a statement to 11Alive, the company in charge of food and beverage services at SunTrust Park, Delaware North, said they were "deeply saddened" by the loss of Keeling.

"He was a kind friend who dedicated his life to elevating the draft beer experience," the statement continued. "We salute his passion and dedication to revolutionizing the beverage industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

MORE | Man found dead at SunTrust Park was installing his own invention, family says

OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has opened an investigation, as well, into why the cooler would not open from the inside.

The medical examiner is still trying to determine how Keeling died.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA