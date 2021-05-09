Family of missing Unadilla girl hold balloon release in hope of answers after 23 years

On, Saturday about 30 friends, family and community members came together to remember Shy Shy.

UNADILLA, Ga. — This weekend marks 23 years since Sky'Kemmia "Shy Shy" Pate disappeared from her home in Unadilla.

"I just want to let everybody know I'm still searching for my baby, " Pate's mother Veronica said.

The girl went missing in 1998 while waiting on her older sister to go to a football game.

"She'll be 32 years old, she's not really a baby anymore but she's still my baby. I just want the community to come out and help me celebrate that we looking for her. Let her know she's still being searched for, not forgotten," she said.

They met at her last known location on Crumpler Avenue and released 70 balloons.

The family says they hope one day they'll be able to reunite with her.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says there are no new developments in the case.

Her family says they'll continue to honor "Shy Shy" through walks, a nonprofit, and helping families search for other missing children.