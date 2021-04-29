Victim's sister wants escaped fugitive in Atlanta, concerned for public's safety

The family of Walter Woods said they’re heartbroken and devastated that the man charged with killing their loved one is now on the run.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The manhunt continues for an Arizona murder suspect who escaped while in police custody in metro Atlanta. Numerous law enforcement agencies launched an intense multi-jurisdiction search to track him down the location of J’saan Carlos Strover.

11Alive is told that Strover escaped from Arizona deputies Thursday morning while at the car rental lot just outside of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He was in the process of being extradited back to Arizona by Maricopa County deputies to face the murder charges in Phoenix.

11Alive has learned that on Feb.19, investigators believe Strover took the life of 33-year-old Walter Woods in Arizona. A warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the deadly shooting.

A routine traffic stop in Sandy Springs on April 12 led to his arrest.

The family of Woods said they’re heartbroken and devastated that the man charged with killing their loved one is now on the run. The crime he’s accused of committing in Arizona has left behind so much pain for the family of the victim.

“For him to be able to escape and to have the little bit of freedom that he does, that he doesn’t deserve, I don’t even know what words to use,” his sister said. For safety reasons, she agreed to just an audio interview.

Police have been searching through a wooded area in College Park for hours hoping to track down Strover.

Shortly before 8 a.m., with a waist chain strapped to his body and his arms handcuffed in front of him, the Fulton County sheriff’s office said Strover was being escorted by two Arizona deputies this morning, when he pushed past them and ran down a set of stairs.

The family of Woods want him captured and arrested immediately.

“We’ve been grieving and we thought we were getting the closure that we deserved, but he escaped while in police custody,” the victim's sister said.

The massive manhunt underway involves Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police, Clayton County, city of South Fulton, College Park police, Georgia State patrol, and many others.

The family is worried for other families who could cross his path while he’s on the run.

“He’s dangerous to society. At this point, he’s willing to do anything and hurt anyone. Don’t be afraid to say something, because it could be your brother,” Woods’ sister said.