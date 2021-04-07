Family of NFL player who killed 6 people in Rock Hill sues college he attended

Alonzo Adams, the father of Phillip Adams, is suing the university his son attended. Phillip Adams played football there from 2006 to 2009.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The father of a former NFL player who shot and killed six people and himself in April 2021 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university his son attended.

Alonzo Adams, the father of the late-Phillip Adams, filed the lawsuit in Orangeburg County court last week against South Carolina State University. In the lawsuit, Alonzo Adams alleges that SC State's "negligence" in educating Phillip Adams on head trauma and providing better safety for players led to Phillip Adams' actions.

On April 7, 2021, Phillip Adams shot and killed Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara Lesslie, 69, and two of their grandchildren, Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, as well as two HVAC workers, James Lewis, 38, and Robert Shook, 38 in Rock Hill. Dr. Robert Lesslie was a prominent doctor in Rock Hill. He treated patients at Riverview Family Medicine & Urgent Care.

Police say Phillip Adams took his own life as officers were closing in on him.

Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist and expert on neurogenerative diseases at Boston University, said Phillip Adams had severe CTE in both frontal lobes of his brain. Dr. Sabrina Gast, the York County coroner, said Adams' family told officials he had complained of excruciating pain, memory issues, and difficulty sleeping late in life.

Phillip Adams played football at SC State from 2006 to 2009. Alonzo Adams says in the lawsuit that SC State's lack of education on head trauma, training employees on treating head injuries, and failure to keep players safe from head injuries, among other things, led to Phillip Adams' CTE issues.

Alonzo Adams states that because of these issues, SC State is responsible for Phillip Adams developing CTE and eventually taking his own life along with six other people.

The lawsuit states Phillip Adams' son, who is still a child according to court records, has suffered mental shock and anguish because of his father's death.

Alonzo Adams is seeking a jury trial and a sum of money to be determined by the court.

SC State has yet to legally respond to this lawsuit. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the university for comment, and SC State said it does not comment on pending or current litigation.