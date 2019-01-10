GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Coworkers and friends confirm an accident claimed the life of a well-known metro-Atlanta orthodontist on Saturday.

Family Orthodontics confirmed the death of Dr. Adam White in a post to customers and patients.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share some very sad news with you," the post said. "Over the weekend our dear colleague, good friend and community supporter, Dr. Adam White, owner of Family Orthodontics of Georgia, passed away."

While the details of the accident haven't yet been released, the company he owned described White as a "family man, mentor and trusted friend to many" in addition to being an orthodontist.

The Spokane, Washington-native earned his Doctor of Medical Dentistry from the Medical College of Georgia in 2004 and was awarded a Certificate in Orthodontics from the Medical College of Georgia in 2006.

According to his obituary, White was a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, Southern Association of Orthodontists, Georgia Dental Association and the American Dental Association.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

The company he owned, which has 27 locations across metro Atlanta, is asking patients and friends to share their memories on its social media accounts as they process the tragic loss.

"Loss is never easy, and this one affects all of you just as much as it affects our Family Orthodontics team," the company wrote. "In Dr. White’s spirit, we will continue to provide you with the best orthodontic care in Georgia."

