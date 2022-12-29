Family remembers 57-year-old twins killed days before Christmas

Loved ones said Ruth and Ruby Newberry were the type of people who give someone the shirt off their back.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The family of the beloved Newberry twins are remembering their loved ones after the identical sisters were killed by one of their sons just days before Christmas.

Family members said 57-year-old Ruth and Ruby Newberry were always together, finishing each others sentences and thoughts. The pair were known for their love of animals and their love of family.

Ruth's daughter, Chasity Ragan said her mom and her Aunt Ruby were the type of people would you give you the shirt off their back.

"They were the two most special women I've ever met in my whole life," said Ragan.

Ragan said the identical twins pretty much lived together their entire lives. "Even if they would get irritated, they didn't hold on to anger," said Ragan.

On Dec. 21, Hall County Authorities said the sisters were found dead from gunshot wounds at their home in Gainesville.

Investigators believe Ruth's 24-year-old son was responsible for their deaths. He was found dead in the living room of the home from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

"We're still just in shock and disbelief," said Ruth and Ruby's niece, Tracy Newberry.

She said that Andrew Newberry had become withdrawn and suffered from some depression, but that they never expected he was capable of something like this.

"It just really hard, we think about it when we go to bed and when we wake up," said Tracy.