It's a scene almost straight out of "Christmas Vacation," only it's a very real nightmare for one Atlanta family.

Kari and Dustin purchased their first home last month, and a week later they left for a weeklong vacation to visit family for Christmas, relative Zach Zavoral says.

While they were gone, according to the family member, a squirrel got into the house through a chimney flue left open by the previous owners.

Trapped inside the home, the squirrel tore things apart, Zavoral reports, "damaging the home to an unrecognizable extent."

Zavoral describes the mess left behind by the squirrel in a GoFundMe he started to raise money for the couple.

"Squirrel feces everywhere, including on their bed. Scratched floors, chewed on baseboards and door frames. The squirrel even managed to turn on the hot water in the kitchen sink and leave it on for several days," he writes. "Eventually, the squirrel burrowed itself in the couple's new sofa, where it built a nest."

He said the couple's home insurance provider, Mercury Insurance, told them it wouldn't cover the damages because "a squirrel is a rodent and not a vermin."

They say they were told if it'd been a raccoon, insurance would cover the damage.

Zavoral is hoping to raise $17,000 for the couple, which he says will repair and replace furniture, windows, floors, walls, as well as help with professional cleaning and an extended hotel stay.

"This is sadly a very true and real story for a young family who just barely purchased this house," he wrote.

