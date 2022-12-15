'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck speaks out

Doctors are unsure how long recovery will be for 19-year-old Camdyn Davis, her uncle said.

ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once the driver realizes what has happened, you see him running towards her, along with other workers.

Atlanta Police said the driver told officers that he was not paying attention to where he was driving because he was looking down at his tablet. They said Davis was guiding the plane into Gate C-36 when it happened.

Davis' family said she was taken to Grady Hospital with a concussion, fractured skull, neck and brain damage.

"When they found her... she wasn't breathing. She was, you know, completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment," Davis' uncle Joe Heyers explained.

Heyers said his niece was working an extra shift that night to save up for a car. He said Davis had no idea what happened to her when she woke up in the hospital.

“Camdyn learned about this the same we all did, in terms of watching the video and being shocked that way because she had no recollection of what happened. As soon as impact occurred, she was knocked unconscious and doesn’t remember any of it," Heyers added.

Heyers said Davis now needs around-the-clock care, and doctors have not determined how long her recovery will take.

“We're all just trying to stay positive, prayerful and hope for the best and believe, you know, and have faith that she will return 100%," Heyers said.

Atlanta Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Delta released the following statement in response: