Family of student who died after elevator 'collapsed' to speak out

The student athlete died at the hospital after crews extricated him when he became pinned between the second and third floors of a building.

ATLANTA — The family of a student who died after the elevator inside a mixed-use building in Old Fourth Ward collapsed is speaking for the first time on Tuesday.

JauMarcus McFarland, a Champion Prep Academy football player, was pinned between the second and third floors of 444 Highland Avenue NE on Aug. 31.

According to Atlanta Fire, he was rushed next-door to the Atlanta Medical Center with a faint pulse after crews initiated an hour-long extrication. The Missouri student-athlete later died there.

Body camera video later released of the accident appears to show a crowd of people on the elevator as some jump off safely, while McFarland became pinned.

Now, his family's attorneys say they're speaking out for the first time since McFarland's death. Ryan Julison with The Cochran Firm said in a statement that the family will address the media and public at their law offices.

An official with the state insurance commissioner's office told 11Alive inspectors have already come out to investigate the cause of the elevator collapse, but they're still working to determine exactly what happened.

Julison said the family attorneys are planning to conduct their own independent investigation into the incident.