Family of missing Douglasville teen found dead talks where son was discovered, struggles before disappearance

17-year old Yaron Kathuri was found dead on Saturday. A private investigator told the family where he discovered the body.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — One day after 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri's remains were found in Douglasville near one of the last locations he was seen, his dad spoke to 11Alive's Jon Shirek on the tragic and mysterious disappearance of his teen son.

Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department. Officers found his car at the Arbor Place Mall on the morning of Sept. 30, about 10 minutes from where Yaron was last seen, according to his father.

Yaron's dad, Andrew Kathuri, said that detectives broke the news to the family that they had found the body on Saturday at 3 p.m. His father was in disbelief, asking investigators if they were sure it was him. Once police said he was found in the clothes he was last wearing, his dad knew.

The teen's family hired a private investigator to look into their son's disappearance. The investigator looked at the last place the phone was pinged, near the lakeside of Arbor Place Mall, despite police having already searched that area, Andrew said.

The investigator went further toward the direction, where Andrew said the PI discovered a "concrete structure" that resembled a well. That's when the investigator found Yaron's body inside, in what his dad Andrew described as a 50-foot structure.

"It's where the waters go before they are released into the storm drain," Andrew said. "He was found at the bottom, he was found at the bottom of that concrete structure."

His dad says they were in the process of getting a therapist for Yaron, but it just hadn't happened yet, despite efforts. He said that anyone Yaron had come up to, they had embraced him.

Andrew recalled Yaron expressing that he had anxiety. He said he was not focusing well in his classes, yet they attempted to go to therapy but were turned down due to an insurance issue.

"We are so devastated that he is not with us," his mom, Vera Kathuri said. "He was our pride and joy, our first son, our first born, and we gave him the best, whatever we had. We have peace in our hearts regarding how we loved him."

His last call with his parents, he told him he felt like he was a burden to them. His mom said she told him he wasn't and that he was a good child.

"He said he would have a lot of rushing thoughts in his mind and he could not calm his mind," his mom said. "The mental institute they visited said they were at full capacity."

Yaron's mom wanted other parents going through similar struggles with their own children to know they are not alone, and she hopes this spreads awareness for mental health issues that are so prevalent in today's community.

"I want all the children to know no matter what they are going through, they are loved, they are loved by their parents," she said. "They shouldn't feel overwhelmed by their issues. Always talk to someone. This is not wasted pain."

Andrew shared the same thoughts, and said that it's his son's "light" that he hopes shines through the stigma of these issues.

"Anytime we are talking about Yaron, we are shining the light," Andrew said. "What does that mean? We are pointing out issues that teenagers and young adults are going through -- suicidal tendencies, anxiety disorders. That's what we are bringing the awareness to through that. Light of Yaron."

He had aspirations to be a lawyer and wanted get into political science. He also loved music and had the idea of opening up his own food truck one day, his family said.

"He was the child that you when you would call, he would do anything for you," his mom said.

Andrew said that that a search party of over 100 people were looking everywhere, including homeless camps in Douglasville. He said that it gives the family closure, and they will soon make plans to lay him to rest.

Yaron was a senior at Chapel Hill High School, and was supposed to graduate in May. He played trumpet for the band and his mom said he loved to play basketball and described him to be very calm and quiet.

"Anytime we talk about Yaron, we are shining the light," Vera said. "We are talking about issues teenagers are going through. We are bringing the awareness through that."

Yaron leaves behind an 11-year-old brother as well, Shalom Kathuri.