We all love summer vacation.
However, there's just something about the adrenaline rush that accompanies the middle of July, with NFL training camps nearly in full swing, thus opening the door to a riveting preseason.
(The above comment comes without an ounce of derision. I genuinely love DVRing exhibition games for Weeks 1-3 ... provided it's first-half only.)
With Mock Draft Season upon us, 11Alive Sports offers an early preview of the annual PPR Draft Spectacular, breaking down certain targets-driven initiatives for fantasy playmakers at wide receiver, tight end and running back.
FUN FACT #1
Among receivers, Antonio Brown likely boasts the greatest four-year track record in NFL history, averaging 118 catches, 173 targets, 1,587 yards and 11 touchdowns since 2014.
Putting that into perspective, league history only has 14 recorded instances of 118-plus single-season receptions.
In case you're wondering ... Jerry Rice's most prolific four-year stretch occurred from 1993-96, when the Hall of Famer enjoyed annual averages of 110 receptions, 158 targets, 1,526 yards and 13 touchdowns.
TOP 75 PPR WIDEOUTS
1-25
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
4. Michael Thomas, Saints
5. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
6. Keenan Allen, Chargers
7. Julio Jones, Falcons
8. A.J. Green, Bengals
9. Davante Adams, Packers
10. Adam Thielen, Vikings
11. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
12. Jarvis Landry, Browns
13. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
14. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
15. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
16. Golden Tate, Lions
17. Brandin Cooks, Rams
18. Amari Cooper, Raiders
19. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
20. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
21. Allen Robinson, Bears
22. Devin Funchess, Panthers
23. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
24. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
25. Corey Davis, Titans
26-50
26. Sterling Shepard, Giants
27. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
28. Marvin Jones, Lions
29. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
30. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
31. Marqise Lee, Jaguars
32. Cooper Kupp, Rams
33. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
34. Robert Woods, Rams
35. Will Fuller, Texans
36. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
37. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
38. Robby Anderson, Jets
39. Mike Williams, Chargers
40. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
41. Josh Gordon, Browns
42. Chris Hogan, Patriots
43. DeVante Parker, Dolphins
44. Martavis Bryant, Raiders
45. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
46. Allen Hurns, Cowboys
47. Josh Doctson, Redskins
48. Rishard Matthews, Titans
49. Deonte Thompson, Cowboys
50. Torrey Smith, Panthers
51-75
51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
52. Randall Cobb, Packers
53. Julian Edelman, Patriots
54. Kenny Golladay, Lions
55. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
56. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
57. Danny Amendola, Dolphins
58. Cameron Meredith, Saints
59. D.J. Moore, Panthers
60. Jermaine Kearse, Jets
61. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
62. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
63. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
64. Paul Richardson, Redskins
66. Corey Coleman, Browns
67. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
68. Jordan Matthews, Patriots
69. Chris Conley/Demarcus Robinson, Chiefs
70. Kevin White, Bears
71. Christian Kirk, Cardinals
72. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
73. Geronimo Allison, Packers
74. Terrance Williams, Cowboys
75. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
FUN FACT #2
Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins (96 catches, 1,378 yards, 13 TDs last year) has collected double-digit targets and/or one touchdown in 16 consecutive outings.
This feat holds even greater value, when factoring in this:
During that period, Hopkins caught balls from four different Houston quarterbacks (Brock Osweiler, Deshaun Watson, Tom Savage, T.J. Yates)—and only one of substance.
TARGETS ACQUIRED
Here's one way of quantifying consistency with PPR and daily fantasy leagues. These 16 wideouts notched at least eight games of eight-plus targets during the regular season:
14 games—Michael Thomas
13 games—DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown, Keenan Allen, Demaryius Thomas
12—Larry Fitzgerald, Jarvis Landry, Mike Evans
11—Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Adam Thielen
10—None
9—Dez Bryant (2018 free agent)
8—Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate, Davante Adams, DeVante Parker
On the curious side ... 21 different receivers hit the eight-game benchmark in 2016.
Read into that however you see fit.
FUN FACT #3
Keenan Allen has suited up for only 25 games over the last three seasons. During that span, the University of Cal product has absurdly amassed double-digit targets 14 times.
THE CREAM ALWAYS RISES
During the 2017 regular season, 24 wideouts crossed the PPR-elite threshold of seven catches, 95 yards and/or one touchdown at least seven times:
15 games—DeAndre Hopkins
14 games—None
13—None
12—None
11—Jarvis Landry
10—Davante Adams
9—Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas, Golden Tate, Nelson Agholor
8—Larry Fitzgerald, Keenan Allen, Adam Thielen, Dez Bryant, Alshon Jeffery, Doug Baldwin, Marvin Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster
7—Julio Jones, A.J. Green, Demaryius Thomas, Mike Evans, Robby Anderson, Devin Funchess, Tyreek Hill, Mohamed Sanu, Stefon Diggs
Soaking up the above stats, one could make a strong case for drafting Hopkins over Antonio Brown.
BALTIMORE, HUH?
Raise your hand if you forgot Michael Crabtree no longer plays for the Raiders.
Which brings us to this: Can you name the last Ravens wide receiver to collect 80 or more receptions in a given season?
(Pause for effect)
Try Derrick Mason ... from wayyyyyy back in 2008.
Hence, my ultra-conservative (or highly skeptical) ranking for Crabtree, who signed with Baltimore during the offseason.
FUN FACT #4
See if you can spot the 'X' factor involving Texans wideout Will Fuller and his 2017 splits.
Per-game averages with Deshaun Watson at quarterback (four outings): 3.3 catches, 70 yards, 1.8 TDs
Per-game averages with any other Houston QB (six outings): 2.5 catches, 24 yards, 0 TDs
TOP 35 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
4. Greg Olsen, Panthers
5. Evan Engram, Giants
6. Jimmy Graham, Packers
7. Delanie Walker, Titans
8. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
9. Trey Burton, Bears
10. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
11. George Kittle, 49ers
12. Charles Clay, Bills
13. Jordan Reed, Redskins
14. Jack Doyle, Colts
15. Benjamin Watson, Saints
16. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
17. Eric Ebron, Colts
18. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
19. Luke Willson, Lions
20. David Njoku, Browns
21. Tyler Eifert/Tyler Kroft, Bengals
22. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
23. Austin Hooper, Falcons
24. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
25. Jared Cook, Raiders
26. Vance McDonald, Steelers
27. Geoff Swaim/Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
28. Ryan Griffin, Texans
29. Jake Butt, Broncos (intriguing upside)
30. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
31. Tyler Higbee/Gerald Everett, Rams
32. Adam Shaheen, Bears
33. Mark Andrews, Ravens
34. Nick Vannett/Ed Dickson, Seahawks
35. Darren Fells, Browns
35a. Michael Roberts, Lions
FUN FACT #5
Counting only regular-season action for his career, Rob Gronkowski has scored a touchdown in three straight games 21 different times.
Here's another stat to appreciate:
Of the six seasons in which Gronkowski logged at least 10 games, he's a perfect 6 for 6 in collecting 1,000 receiving yards and/or double-digit touchdowns; and for those healthy campaigns (2010-12, 2014-15, 2017), Gronk owns sterling annual averages of 68.3 catches, 1,008 yards and 11.5 touchdowns.
TARGETS ACQUIRED, PART II
These 10 tight ends notched at least seven games of six-plus targets last season.
By comparison, 14 tight ends crossed the same threshold in 2016.
12 games—Travis Kelce, Evan Engram
11 games—Rob Gronkowski
10—Jimmy Graham
9—Delanie Walker, Zach Ertz, Jack Doyle
8—None
7—Jared Cook, Eric Ebron, Kyle Rudolph,
FUN FACT #6
Charting his last 25 complete games (including the playoffs), Steelers tailback Le'Veon Bell has reached the elite-level threshold of 100 total yards and/or one touchdown 22 times.
The three so-called clunkers can be easily rationalized, as well:
a) Bell needed the first two games last year to get in football shape, after missing all of training camp (contract dispute).
b) For last October's loss to the Jaguars, Bell accounted for 93 total yards and 10 receptions—or the equivalent of 19.3 PPR points.
For that Week 5, a touchdown-free Bell still finished fifth among PPR backs.
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
3. David Johnson, Cardinals
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
5. Alvin Kamara, Saints
6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
8. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
9. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
10. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
11. Saquon Barkley, Giants
12. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
13. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
14. Joe Mixon, Bengals
15. Jordan Howard, Bears
16. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
17. Alex Collins, Ravens
18. Lamar Miller, Texans
19. LeSean McCoy, Bills
20. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
21. Derrick Henry, Titans
22. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
23. Jamaal Williams, Packers
24. Carlos Hyde, Browns
25. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
26. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
27. James White, Patriots
28. Nick Chubb, Browns
29. Derrius Guice, Redskins
30. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
31-60
31. Dion Lewis, Titans
32. Mark Ingram, Saints
33. Chris Thompson, Redskins
34. Sony Michel, Patriots
35. Royce Freeman, Broncos
36. Bilal Powell, Jets
37. Marlon Mack, Colts
38. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
39. Theo Riddick, Lions
40. Duke Johnson, Browns
41. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
42. Corey Clement, Eagles
43. Tarik Cohen, Bears
44. Gio Bernard, Bengals
45. Ty Montgomery, Packers
46. D'Onta Foreman, Texans
47. Devontae Booker, Broncos
48. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
49. Chris Carson, Seahawks
50. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
51. Latavius Murray, Vikings
52. Frank Gore, Dolphins
53. Doug Martin, Raiders
54. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
55. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks
56. Matt Breida, 49ers
57. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
58. Aaron Jones, Packers
59. Mark Walton, Bengals
60. Kenneth Dixon/Javorius Allen, Ravens
60b. Ameer Abdullah, Lions
POINT OF CLARIFICATION
On talent alone, LeSean McCoy easily merits a top-10 slot among tailbacks. However, given the uncertainty of his real-life quandary that may or may not involve the Bills tailback (too early to tell), the new placeholder ranking shall reside outside the top 15.
That said, it's safe to assume McCoy's situation—for better or worse—will have clarity by mid-August (when fantasy drafts launch). But still, the man has a lot on his plate right now.
Numbers-wise, since 2015, Shady has averaged 1,465 total yards and nine touchdowns. Of equal importance, McCoy holds strong annual averages of 47 receptions, 61 targets and 365 receiving yards with Buffalo.
FUN FACT #7
It's hard to shed a tear over Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to start the season, thus enabling Alvin Kamara to dominate the PPR world for a minimum of 4-6 weeks.
In his final 11 regular-season outings, the rookie Kamara averaged five catches, six targets, 113 yards and one touchdown ... without collecting 20-plus touches in a single game.
OPPOSING FORCES AT WORK
There are two ways to characterize David Johnson's fantasy candidacy for the upcoming season:
a) The optimist might say: From Thanksgiving weekend 2015 to Week 16 of the 2016 campaign, spanning 21 regular-season outings ... Johnson notched 100 total yards and/or one touchdown 20 times.
b) The negative person would counter: Johnson has suffered a significant injury in each of his last two games.
50-AND-OVER CLUB
Here's a look at the 19 running backs who collected a minimum of 50 receiving targets last season:
1. Christian McCaffrey — 113 targets
2. Le'Veon Bell — 106
3. Alvin Kamara — 101
4. Duke Johnson — 93
5. Carlos Hyde — 88
6. Todd Gurley — 87
7. Melvin Gordon — 79
8. LeSean McCoy — 77
9. James White — 72
10. Tarik Cohen — 71
11. Mark Ingram — 71
12. Theo Riddick — 71
13. Jerick McKinnon — 68
14. Kareem Hunt — 63
15. Javorius Allen — 60
16. Gio Bernard — 60
17. Andre Ellington — 59 (only 11 games)
18. Chris Thompson — 54 (only 10 games)
19. Shane Vereen — 53
FUN FACT #8
For the final 10 games of the 2016 campaign (including the playoffs), Falcons tailback Tevin Coleman racked up 100 total yards and/or one touchdown eight times.
And for Weeks 4-12 last season, spanning eight games, Coleman stealthily accounted for 100 total yards and/or one TD seven times.
Not bad for someone who will be available in Round 8 of PPR drafts.
The final lesson here: Poor draft preparation makes fantasy cowards of us all ... so get to work!
Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.