Federal Farm Bill could impact Georgia Food Banks

The current Farm Bill is set to expire in September.

ATLANTA — In the face of soaring food prices and increased demand for assistance, the Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) is calling on Congress to allocate more funding as discussions on the Farm Bill continue.

The Farm Bill, a comprehensive package of legislation renewed every five years, plays a crucial role in determining the price of food and provides financial support to farmers. Additionally, it determines the funding for vital programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

Jon West, the vice president of partner relations from the Atlanta Community Food Bank, highlighted the challenges faced by households and families in the community.

"We still have a lot of households and families that are struggling. You add on top of that inflation, in particular, the costs that are driving up food for all of us right now," West said.

The funding provided through the Farm Bill plays a significant role in ensuring that food banks like the ACFB can keep their shelves stocked to meet the growing demand.

"The funding in that bill determines what kind of resources are available for a whole host of basic core nutritional programs," West emphasized.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank serves 29 counties across Georgia and collaborates with organizations like Must Ministries to provide assistance to those in need.

Must Ministries CEO, Ike Reighard, acknowledged the vital role of the ACFB in their operations, stating, "We purchase about 90% of our food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank."

This partnership enables Must Ministries to offer summer meals for children, assistance for seniors, and operate a mobile food pantry.

Reighard also highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that the demand for food assistance shows no signs of abating.

"We've never seen anything quite like this. This year, we've distributed over 600,000 pounds more food than we did in the entirety of last year, and we've still got a while to go," Reighard explained.

As the discussions on the Farm Bill continue, the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its partner organizations are urging Congress to take into account the current challenges faced by food banks and allocate increased funding to address the rising costs of food and sustain vital assistance programs.