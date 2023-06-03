Head-on collision takes lives of 2 in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Two people died in a crash on Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.
It happened early, before 3 a.m. Police were investigating the crash at 2610 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta and said two cars were involved. That's just a little under a mile away from Deerwood Park.
There's not much information about the vehicles involved, but the department said the two hit each other head-on.
Police said two people in a small SUV had died, and the other driver was treated. Officers were unsure if the driver was going to the hospital.
Detectives with the department's accident investigation unit are looking into the wreck.