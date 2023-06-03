Head-on collision takes lives of 2 in southwest Atlanta

It happened early, before 3 a.m., police said, at 2610 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta; two cars were involved.

It happened early, before 3 a.m. Police were investigating the crash at 2610 Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta and said two cars were involved. That's just a little under a mile away from Deerwood Park.

There's not much information about the vehicles involved, but the department said the two hit each other head-on.

Police said two people in a small SUV had died, and the other driver was treated. Officers were unsure if the driver was going to the hospital.