COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman lost her life Monday night after a fire broke out at a home in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Department of Public Safety said crews went to a fire on Wind Chase Court in Austell round 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they said there was evidence that there was a fire in the basement of the home, which had self-extinguished before they got there.They then found a 85-year-old woman dead, along with three dogs.

A neighbor told 11Alive's Elwyn Lopez that the woman moved in with her son and his wife just four months ago. The same neighbor said she lived out-of-state before moving in with the couple and she was looking forward to spending the holidays here in Georgia.

Investigators are trying to find out the cause of the fire, but they don't believe there was foul play. The name of the victim has not been released.

