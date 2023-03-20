1 killed in multi-car crash on street near Atlanta's West End neighborhood, APD says

It happened at the intersection of Donnelly Avenue SW and Lee Street SW.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A fatal multi-vehicle crash killed one person Sunday evening near Atlanta's West End neighborhood, according to police.

Atlanta Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Donnelly Avenue SW and Lee Street SW.

Several others were injured in the crash, but it is not yet known at this time the severity of their injuries, police said.

Details are currently limited at this time, but Atlanta Police said they are working to release new information as soon as they have it.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.